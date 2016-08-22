Caistor Hillside memorial event attracts 26 teams

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club played host to 26 teams for their Bernard Borrell Memorial Open Day at their Brigg Road green last weekend.

The event was held in testing, windy conditions, with the eventual winning team of M. Watkins, C. Watkins and D. Thomas, of North Kelsey Bowls Club, handling them best.

The winning North Kelsey trio of M. Watkins, C. Watkins and D. Thomas with Caistors Jack Wood who presented the prizes EMN-160822-103135002

The Binbrook Bowls Club trio of N. Marshall, I. Shackleton and B. Wales finished as runners-up.

Caistor Hillside Bowls would like to thank all 78 players for their support and especially Caistor Post Office who kindly sponsored the event. The raffle was supported by the Four Seasons fruit stall.