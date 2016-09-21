A national record for the eighth time

Wragby athlete Jim Gillespie has broken his heavyweight hammer national record for the the eighth time this year.

Competing in Derby at the weekend, Jim - who represents Ireland - claimed two national records.

He started the day with a win in the one-handed hammer, improving his national record by 50cms to 15.74.

He then moved to the heavyweight hammer and secured a win with another national record, throwing 9.92m.

“This is the eighth time I’ve broken that particular record this season, and twice I’ve got it back from my compatriot Sean Fitzpatrick, who’s also been throwing well this season,” Jim said.

His son Kieran Gillespie ended his season on a high note with yet more personal best performances.

The Wragby athlete travelled to compete at the Lincoln Games, held at Yarborough Leisure Centre, where he for the final time in the under 17s at the shot putt, 100m hurdles and discus.

The day started brilliantly with a win in the shot thanks to another throw over nine metres, an effort of 9.11.

He then ran the perfect hurdles race, not only winning but going below the 16-second barrier with 15.81secs for another personal best.

Finally Kieran threw 23.89m for another win, this time in the discus to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Jim said: ”He has done incredibly well this year, improving his personal bests in all events he has competed in.

“As his coach, and dad, I’m incredibly proud of his efforts.

“It’s been a great season and he’s been fantastic to work with.”