Ulster GP: Top 10 treble for Rasen rider Gary Johnson

Broughton rider Gary Johnson rode to a hat-trick of top 10 finishes at the Ulster GP after receiving a surprise last-minute call to take part.

Johnson drafted into replace Lee Johnston who crashed in practice and broke his collarbone, and despite missing the first qualifying session produced three fine results.

Riding the ECC/Burdens Triumph, Johnson began both Supersport races from the fifth row.

A problem on lap four caused Johnson to retire from the first race, but he went on to claim a strong seventh place in the second edition later in the day.

After qualifying in eighth place for the two Superbike races on the ECC/Burdens BMW, he suffered a problem and retired after four laps, but completed the second race in eighth position.

The Superstock race went equally well for the Lincolnshire rider who started the race from the fourth row and took the chequered flag in his best position of sixth.