Ulster GP: Mixed fortunes for Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe

Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe rode to three top 20 results at this years’ Ulster GP road races last week.

The event started badly for Crowe and was almost over before it began after a near-miss in the Superstock race.

His problems began when a poor qualifying session left him to start 29th.

“I had to start in the second wave because of bad qualifying and got stuck with slower riders who were blitzing me down the straits after I passed them,” he said.

“I nearly crashed into the back of the two riders in front twice at 185mph as their braking markers and corner speed were so different to mine.

“But they were so fast down the straights I couldn’t do anything about it other than ride their race instead of my own.

“Entering Deer’s Leap with the back wheel a foot off the floor was by far the nearest miss I’ve ever had; I thought I was going take them both out with me!”

Crowe completed the race safely in 19th position.

He qualified much better for the two Superbike races and having started from the fifth row, Crowe rode through to a strong 14th position.

“That was my best result and fastest lap to date,” Crowe added. “I was in the first wave with safer riders running more corner speed more like myself.

“I had a bit of a rusty start getting used to the riders around me while we had a tussle for position.

“I lost four seconds in the first half then caught them back up easy enough and was ready to make some passes.

“If there had been one or two more laps I could have possibly finished 11th.”

But it all went wrong for the second Superbike race when he burnt the clutch out on the Hands Tran/Sheffield Pack BMW on the start line.

Crowe said: “I’m really gutted although more than happy with some solid results.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t crack the 130mph lap barrier so I will have to settle for 127.8 this time.”

All being well, Crowe’s next race will be a wild card ride in the Superstock 1000 class at the British Superbike meeting at Cadwell Park over the Bank Holiday weekend, August 27 to 29.