Superbike podium finishes for Jason

Jason O’Halloran rode to a third and then a second place finish in the two British Superbike races at Cadwell Park in round eight of the championship on Monday.

This was enough to consolidate his third place in the rider standings, and provisionally secure a place in the end of season shootout for the title.

After getting through to the final stage of qualifying O’Halloran, who lives in Market Rasen, secured a second-row start to the first 18-lap race in front of a huge Bank Holiday crowd, and was mixing it within the group of four riders challenging for the lead.

He overtook Richard Cooper on lap two and moved up to third place, and when Leon Haslam made a mistake he took the advantage to take up second place.

But Haslam recovered and re-took the position, going on to take the lead one lap later, leaving Jason to challenge Shakey Byrne and move back into second place at the halfway stage of the race.

He held his position until lap 15 when Byrne went past at Clark Curve to eventually pass Haslam and take the win.

O’Halloran dropped back to fight with Tommy Bridewell over third place but he held on to take the final podium place at the flag.

“It was a really good race and I am pleased to be on the podium here at Cadwell Park,” O’Halloran said.

Starting race two from a front row grid position, O’Halloran got the hole shot but was relegated back to third at Park Corner.

On lap five he overtook Byrne and moved into second, but was too far away from Haslam to catch him and remained in second place throughout the remainder of the race to take his second podium finish of the day and seal a place in the end of season shootout for the title.

He added: “It was a tough race this time. But when Shakey made a mistake I managed to get through but Leon was controlling the pace at the front.

“I was looking everywhere to get through but just couldn’t do it on the brakes.

“Then with three or four laps to go Leon put the hammer down and I went to go with him but I made a massive mistake at Barn.

“I worked really hard to keep Shakey behind me as I really wanted second place if I couldn’t have the win.

“I am really happy with a double podium and hope I can keep the momentum going.”

The next round is at Oulton Park in Cheshire over the weekend of September 7-9.

At that event there will be three races, at the end of which we will know who the top six riders are who will qualify for the shootout for the title.