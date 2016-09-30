O’Halloran and Kiyo set for the Cathedral

Market Rasen Superbike racer Jason O’Halloran will head to Assen in the Netherlands for the penultimate round of the British Superbike championship where he is still in with an outside chance of lifting the trophy at Brands Hatch.

Jason stepped onto the podium at Donington Park in the first race last weekend to retain his third place in the showdown, but was unfortunate to crash in the second race after tangling with another rider who caught his brake lever.

Ryuichi Kiyonari.

After scoring zero points in that race Jason drops to fifth place but if he could secure a couple of wins in the Assen races he could elevate him back up the order.

He does enjoy the Assen circuit layout and is relishing the chance to pit his skills against the rest of the grid this weekend at the Cathedral of Speed.

Ryuichi Kiyonari is expected to return to the track for the penultimate round of the British Superbike championship at Assen, after recovering from his knee injury sustained in a crash at Donington Park last time out.

Market Rasen-based Kiyo was unable to bend his leg after his crash and was forced to pull out of the two races at the Leicestershire circuit on his second appearance for his new team, Smiths Racing.

Riding the BMW Superbike, Kiyo is hoping to be fit to ride at Assen this weekend as he usually goes well at the Cathedral of Speed.

Although he will not be in a position to challenge for the title this year he will certainly be challenging for race wins to end his season on a high note after making his debut for Smiths Racing at Oulton Park a few weeks ago.

The weekend begins with two free practice sessions on Friday at 10.15 am and 3.10pm followed by a third on Saturday at 10am.

The three stage qualifying laps take place at 2.20pm and the results of that set the grid for the start of the first race on Sunday.

There is a short warm-up on Sunday morning at 9.15am which gives teams the chance to check all is ok with both bike and rider ahead of race one which is due on track at 12.15pm.

The second 18-lap race is scheduled to begin at 4.30pm.