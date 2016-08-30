Neave records fifth-place, but twin brother is less fortunate

Twins Tom and Tim Neave from Market Rasen were at their local circuit of Cadwell Park for round nine of the Superstock 600 championship, with Tim recording his best-ever result in the series.

He scored a strong fifth place while Tom was unfortunate to crash on the first lap at Mansfield after tangling with another two riders who also went down.

Free practice had gone well for both 21-year-old riders, who were anticipating a good set of results from their home round.

Tim qualified in sixth place for a second row start to the 12-lap affair while Tom began the race from the fourth row in 12th position.

As the race got underway on Monday morning, Tim settled into fifth place and, although he got to within half a second of the rider ahead, he wasn’t able to make a pass on him.

He remained in fifth position through to lap eight, edging nearer and nearer to Bradley Jones, lining him up to make a pass in the final few laps. But it was not to be as two riders fell, causing the red flag to stop the race.

As it had passed the two-thirds distance a result was called on positions at eight laps which gave Tim a strong fifth place finish, his best-ever result in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Tom was going well from the fourth row and beginning to move forward.

But he and another two riders tangled at Mansfield with the trio falling out of the race.

Luckily, neither rider was hurt but their race was over on the first lap.

The next round is at Oulton Park in Cheshire in two weeks’ time, September 9-11.