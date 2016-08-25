Market Rasen twins set for Cadwell Park homecoming

Market Rasen twins Tom and Tim Neave (21) travel the short distance to their home track of Cadwell Park for round nine of the Superstock 600 Championship this weekend.

Last time out at Brands Hatch Tom scored a good points finish, while brother Tim would have followed him home had he not crashed at Druids hairpin after just three laps.

The competitive young riders have been testing at Cadwell in recent weeks and are up for the challenge in front of their home crowd. Both are quite capable of taking full advantage of their extensive track knowledge.

Saturday’s free practice begins at 9am followed by the first of two qualifying sessions at 4.40pm. Final qualifying is at noon on Sunday and the 12-lap race is on Monday at 11.15am.