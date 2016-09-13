Market Rasen twins closely matched in latest Superstock outing

The weekend began badly for the Neave twins at Oulton Park when Tom’s Kawasaki suffered a gearbox failure in qualifying for the Superstock 600.

But all was resolved and he went on to claim 15th place, while brother Tim finished in 17th.

Tom Neave EMN-161209-112940002

Tom qualified in 13th place to start the race from the fifth row, while Tim was just ahead on row four after qualifying in 10th position.

As the race got under way the Market Rasen riders were circulating together within a large group of riders.

Positions were exchanged at almost every corner resulting in Tom completing the 12-lap affair two places ahead of his brother.

A quick turnaround for the 21-year-old twins sees them travel to Donington Park for the penultimate round of the series this weekend.

The Superstock 600 riders have a free practice on Friday at 9am followed by first qualifying at 2.10pm and final qualifying on Saturday at 11.45am.

The 14-lap race takes place on Sunday at 12.35pm.