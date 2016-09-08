Market Rasen motorcycle twins aim for strong Oulton Park showing

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave move on to Cheshire circuit Oulton Park for round 10 of the Superstock 600 championship this weekend.

With just three races left in the championship, the 21 year olds have done well in their first season at this level and will be hoping to go well at Oulton to secure another points finish apiece.

Last time out Tim recorded his personal best result of the campaign with a strong fifth position at Cadwell Park, but Tom was not so lucky as he made a mistake and tangled with another two riders, all three of them going down on the first lap.

The weekend will begin with free practice on Friday at 9am followed by first qualifying later in the day at 1.20pm.

Final qualifying is on Saturday at 10.35am and, instead of the short warm-up on Sunday morning there will be a further free practice at 5.30pm.

Then there will be a long wait for the twins to go to the grid for the 12-lap race with a scheduled start time of 5.25pm on Sunday.