Market Rasen-based rider Ryuichi Kiyonari leaves British Superbikes team

Market Rasen-based motorcycle racer Ryuichi Kiyonari has left the Bennetts Suzuki British Superbike team by mutual consent after a poor first half of the season.

The Japanese rider didn’t gel with the Suzuki GSX-R1000 during the British Superbikes campaign, but good pace at the Suzuka Eight-Hours hinted at a turning point.

Ryuichi Kiyonari PICTURE: DAVE YEOMANS EMN-160627-134341002

But it didn’t translate back to the BSB and things came to a head when the three-time BSB champion picked up just two points at Brands Hatch.

Team owner Martin Halsall said: “It’s disappointing that things haven’t worked out with Kiyo this season, but sometimes things just don’t quite click or come together as you’d both hoped.

“With nearly half the season remaining, we both agreed it was better for everyone to terminate our agreement early, and focus our efforts on a strong end to the season.”