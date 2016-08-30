Crowe does well on track

Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe entered the Superstock 1000 championship round as a wild card rider at his local circuit of Cadwell Park at the weekend - and rode a fantastic race to record a fine 12th place and bring home a clutch of four championship points on Monday.

He qualified in 14th place for a fourth row start to the 15 lap race and said: “I am more than happy with that qualifying position.

“I recorded a personal best time on Pirelli tyres so really can’t complain. I rode the wheels of the BMW and was only 15mph down on top speed against some of the best stock riders in the UK.”

As the race got underway, Crowe moved up into 13th position on the third lap and remained in that position to the chequered flag.

Crowe, who is better known for his TT and other road racing, usually competes in the Thundersport GB races, but decided to have a crack at the British championship to see how he fared up against the cream of British riders in the series.

He certainly didn’t disgrace himself as he finished 13th in a classy field of 30 riders.

But after the race Crowe discovered that the rider ahead received a penalty for overtaking under a yellow flag and Crowe was promoted up to 12th

He added: “I can’t not be happy with that result.

“I scored points in a British championship race and had a good pace all weekend on a tyre I have little practice or set up time on.

“I was a little frustrated though as felt I had the pace to go top 10.

“But I had a little brake fade after a few laps, then the safety car came out and let the lads I had made a break from catch me back up and pass me down the straights, I lost three positions and a bit of rhythm held on to 12th.

“I must say a big thanks to all who were involved and all who came to give support.

“It was a mega weekend for all the Lincolnshire boys.”