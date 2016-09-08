British Superbikes: Rasen rider Kiyonari back on the grid for Oulton

Three-time British Superbike champion Ryuichi Kiyonari returns to the grid at Oulton Park this weekend after being reunited with BMW as he joins the Smiths Racing team.

Kiyonari, who lives in Market Rasen, remains one of the most successful riders in the championship, scoring 50 race wins in his career and is determined to recapture the form that put him in the title fight in 2014 with BMW.

The Japanese ace parted company with Bennetts Suzuki last month after a disappointing first half of the season.

Kiyonari said: “I am happy to be back for Oulton Park with BMW and I am hungry to end the season with good results. I want to try and win again and fight for podiums, and so far this year hasn’t been easy.

“I had a good test with the team so I could work with them for the first time and already we made some good changes with the setting and I enjoyed riding the BMW again. It has a different engine and chassis feeling to the BMW I raced before, but already I have a good feeling which is important.

“It is good that my first race with the team is at Oulton Park as I have won many times there and had strong results, so I hope we can make a good start to the final rounds of the season there.

“I want to thank my sponsors and also Alan and Rebecca for this opportunity and I am looking forward to Oulton Park.”