British Superbikes: O’Halloran out to extend podium run

With his place in the six-rider showdown for the British Superbikes title already confirmed, Jason O’Halloran will still be looking for a strong ride this weekend.

The Market Rasen-based rider will be bidding for podium points at Oulton Park to set him up for the showdown which starts at Donington Park the following weekend. It then runs through Assen with the final at Brands Hatch in October to determine who will be the 2016 British Superbike champion.

Last time out, O’Halloran took two fine podium finishes with a second and third place at his and Honda Racing’s local circuit of Cadwell Park.

Going into the Oulton Park round, which is run over three races instead of the usual two, he is nicely placed in third.

If he can record another three podiums this weekend it will boost his score nearer to the top two, Shane Byrne and Leon Haslam.

“I am looking forward to the next round,” he said. “We have a lot of momentum going at the minute with four podiums on the bounce and I feel really comfortable at the front of the pack.

“The next thing is to try to get the win and then look forward to the title fight starting at Donington.”

The weekend begins with two free practice sessions on Friday at 10.15am and 2.05pm followed by a third session on Saturday at 9.40am.

The three-stage qualifying laps take place at 12.20pm to set the starting grid for the first race which is due on track at 4pm.

On Sunday there is a short warm-up at midday ahead of the 18-lap race at 1.35pm. The third and final race is scheduled for 4.35pm.