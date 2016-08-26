British Superbikes: O’Halloran looking for strong home round at Cadwell Park

Jason O’Halloran has high hopes for Honda Racing’s home round as he heads to Cadwell Park this weekend holding third place in the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship.

The Australian rider, who lives in Market Rasen, claimed his first win in the Superbike class at Snetterton and followed it with podium finishes at Thruxton and Brands Hatch to further consolidate hopes of a top six finish.

Jason O'Halloran sits fifth after two rounds of this season's British Superbikes EMN-160516-092739002

However, with five races remaining before the Showdown begins, the 28-year-old knows he can’t afford to settle for less than podium finishes in Lincolnshire.

O’Halloran said: “I’m really looking forward to my home race as Cadwell Park is the closest one to my home in the UK!

“I really enjoy riding there and I missed last year’s race because I was injured so I’m ready to get back out again.

“We had a really good test a few weeks ago and I set the fastest lap I have ever done around Cadwell Park. It isn’t the easiest place to go fast straight off, you have to get into it.

“I am feeling confident and after the last three rounds we have to keep the momentum going. We need to score more podium points and qualify for the Showdown and that is what is important next weekend.

“Everyone is so close now so we need to have a strong Cadwell Park.”

There are free practice sessions at 10.20am and 3pm on Saturday, and 10.20am on Sunday ahead of the three-stage qualifying session at 4.07pm.

There is a short warm-up on Monday at 9.10am ahead of race one at 12.50pm which runs over 18 laps. The second encounter is later in the day at 4.50pm.

* Fresh from his week of road racing at the Ulster GP, Rasen rider Phil Crowe has been busy refreshing his BMW for a wild card ride in the Superstock 1000 championship race this weekend.

It runs as a support race to the British Superbike championship round at Cadwell Park.

After a day’s testing at Cadwell, Crowe said: “That is four sessions done on Pirellis before the rain came in.

“The transfer from Dunlop to Pirelli went mega; we made the known changes from data we collected last year and it transferred over perfectly.

“I then went under my personal best time on Pirellis within three sessions and only 0.6secs away from my Dunlop times.

“But I found the rear tyre had no grip and wobbled around like jelly and was wrecked after two hard sessions. One more test before BSB and we are looking in good form.”

He has a free practice session on Saturday at noon followed by first qualifying at 5.20pm. Final qualifying takes place on Sunday at 12.40pm and there is a short warm-up on Monday at 9.35am before the 15-lap race which is due on track at 1.40pm.