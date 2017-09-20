Wragby decathlete hits top form on national stage

Wragby decathlete Kieran Gillespie moved into the national top 30 after a personal best performance at the National Schools Decathlon Finals.

He started an incredible weekend of performances with a 100m personal best of 12.65 secs, but followed it with a disappointing 4.67m long jump.

However, he was right back on track with 8.94m in the shot putt, close to his personal best.

The high jump provided his second PB of the day with 1.59m and he then ended day one by producing his best-ever decathlon 400m with a time of 59.62secs.

The next day started even better than the first had finished with a personal best in the 110m high hurdles of 18.33secs, followed swiftly with a best-ever decathlon effort in the discus of 24.51m.

Realising he was on for a really big score, he cemented this by equalling his best in the pole vault with 2.40m before launching his best-ever decathlon javelin throw of 32.94m.

Kieran ripped 10 seconds off his personal best in the dreaded 1500m finale with 5min 19.92secs to take his final score to 4,010 points, a massive improvement on his previous best tally by 500 points.

He came into the competition ranked 35th and ended it in 28th position, top 30 to cap a fantastic effort.

“The stimulus of great competition brought the best out of him,” said dad Jim. “I’m incredibly proud of his efforts and how hard he has worked to achieve them.”