Wragby athlete breaks national record

Wragby field athlete Jim Gillespie was in record-breaking mode once again as he headed back to Swindon on Saturday for the second of the Winter Throws series.

The heavy throws triathlon was held in miserable conditions, but Jim started very well with 24.78m in the hammer, and followed it up with an 8.73m shot putt, which left him well ahead of record schedule.

And he ended the event brilliantly, unleashing a monster throw of 10.24m in the heavyweight hammer, breaking his own national record.

Jim’s final points score of 1,335 was also an Irish national record, setting a new mark for the second time this winter.

“It reflects the heavier weights I have been lifting in training and how well my training has been going,” he said.