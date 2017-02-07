Winter League Shield angling: Roy pips Jim by an ounce

Market Rasen Angling Association returned to the Willingham Road lake on Sunday for the sixth Keyline-sponsored Winter League Shield match.

The quarter-finals of the Winter League Knockout Shield were also fished, and with no frost and a decent forecast, 10 anglers made the draw at 8.30am with all pegs on the lake available.

The all-in was called at 9.30am, and with the water again cold and gin clear enticing fish wouldn’t be an easy task.

Roy Bentley, fishing peg 10 on the pole and waggler, took the honours at the weigh-in with a winning weight of 2lb 3oz.

Jim Kelham was second from peg 32, weighing in with 2lb 2oz from the waggler, and came so close to landing a match-winning bream.

The final payout place went to Ted Goulsbra, from peg 20 on the feeder, with 1lb 14oz.

The Knockout Shield saw results in all matches, apart from one which they shall fish again next week alongside the semi-finals.

The semi-final draw pits S. Cash against Roy Bentley and Jim Kelham against the winner of the J. Hewson v A. Girbow quarter-final.

The next match is on Sunday, draw 8.30am. All club members are welcome to fish.