Tealby School tennis aces win county silver medals

Tealby School came up trumps after taking their talented tennis team to the county School Summer Games in Grantham.

The children had to win their qualifying tournament, held at Tealby Tennis Club in June, to book their place at the championships.

More than 70 schools around the county took part in the qualifying stages, with only the top eight teams making it through.

The Tealby children fought hard to reach the final where they were beaten by an exceptional display from Allington Primary School.

As county runners-up they were presented with silver medals by British Tennis player Jade Windley.