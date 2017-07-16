Tealby Bowls Club trio cliam Memorial Open honours

Caistor Bowls Club had ideal weather condition for the 84 players and their supporters who attended the Fred Broddle Memorial Open.

The winning team comprise of G. Thornally, J. Purkiss and J. Reid from Tealby Bowls Club who pipped the North Kelsey Bowls Club trio of P. Gibbens, M. White and R. Nealle.

Runners-up North Kelsey EMN-170713-154424002

The prize money was sponsored by JW Varlow and Son builders and funeral directors from Caistor.

Caistor Hillside Bowls Club would like to thank their sponsors, Paul Wiseman Electrical Contractors, and Tony Fenton and Sons Independent Financial Advisors as well as all of the volunteers associated with the catering for their excellent contribution on the day.