Silver service for Grasby All Saints swimmers at county finals

Grasby All Saints Primary School pupils have qualified to compete on the national stage after a splendid performance at the county championships.

A 12-strong squad of Year 5 and 6 pupils secured silver medal position for the school at the finals of the Lincolnshire School Games Swimming finals, held at the Meridian Centre, in Louth.

The small school, which doesn’t have its own pool or regular lessons, snapped closely on the heels of a formidable team from St Hugh’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Every race counted, and in a nail-biting final cannon race, involving four team members chosen on the day, St Hugh’s edged out Grasby to take the team gold medal position.

It was a fantastic achievement for the school who are selected and encouraged by their teacher and Sports Leader Co-ordinator, Angela Rowlands.

Several of the team will also be going on to represent the school at the National Schools Championships which will be held at the same venue in April.