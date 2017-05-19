Show jumper Holly steers Great Britain to Nations Cup podium

Young Brigg rider Holly Truelove was the star performer as Great Britain grabbed a podium spot at the Nations Cup in Belgium.

The 13-year-old and her 11-year-old chestnut mare Golly Girl were on top form as the British team, riding under the title sponsor of Team NAF, delivered a strong third-place finish in the Children’s Nations Cup at Sentower Park, in Opglabbeek.

The riders, all aged 14 and under, were making their British team debuts and posted some great performances to finish on just 13 penalties overall.

This score, from the field of 10 nations competing, was enough to secure their place on the podium behind Germany and Denmark.

Holly and Golly Girl delivered two brilliant performances for the team.

They left all obstacles untouched in the first outing, but finished just outside the time allowed to pick up a penalty point.

The pair learned from the experience in round two when they again went clear and broke the finish line well within the time limit to secure another treasured zero penalty score for the team.

Team-mate Angel Tough, from Manchester, with Callumbus, finished on just four penalties in each round, while Northallerton rider Hannah Barker and Cartouche II, had just one pole down in their first round before posting a clear.

Anneliese Aitken, from Ayrshire, was the last of the British team to go with Zorland, and they accrued a total of 12 penalties.

Holly then maintained her fine form as she went into the children’s individual 1.30m grand prix.

She finished with just one fence down as only nine of the 56 starters went clear to reach the jump-off.