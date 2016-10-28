Sell-out field for 2016 Brigg Poppy Race

A maximum 500 entries have been received for this Sunday’s Brigg Poppy Race, organised by the Brigg and District Royal British Legion Branch.

Among the local clubs to be represented at the hugely popular race will be Wold Vets and Caistor Running Club.

“We even have a reserve list of runners this year; it’s going to be a huge event,” said Lew Gudgen, of the British Legion.

The runners will head out from the town centre towards Cadney with the finish back at the Market Place.

The final 350 metres will be run along Wrawby Street, and organisers hope this will encourage the crowd to spread along the finishing straight and utilise the natural acoustics to really spur the runners on.

The race consists of two events – the usual 10k race and the Military Challenge which entails runners wearing boots and carrying a backpack weighing 36lb (16.3kg) for men and 24lb (10.9kg) for women.

Runners will assemble in the town centre from 9am and the race will start at 11am.

The course will take all runners down Elwes Street and Cadney Road to Cadney Village before returning to Brigg.

Prize presentations will take place in the market place from 12.30pm.

The Angel car park will be closed from 7am.

Organisers hope to raise around £4,500 from the event which launches this year’s Poppy Appeal in Brigg which aims to exceed £20,000 overall.