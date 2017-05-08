Season ends on a high

Market Rasen & Louth ended their season by lifting the Lincolnshire Cup.

They defeated Lincoln 22-12 in a tightly contested affair last Monday.

Added intrigue was found in the form of former Rasen players Anthony Jones, Jim Calvely and Leigh Dearden now playing their rugby at Lincoln under the coaching tutelage of Simon Green, also another link to Rasen’s recent past.

Having cantered to the Midlands 2 league title, Lincoln started with much confidence, but Rasen showed their power by driving Lincoln off their own ball and setting up a series of drives deep into Lincoln territory.

When the defence became stretched the recycled possession found Dan Robinson out wide for the fly half to gallop to the line to open the scoring, before the same player converted.

Rasen moved 12-0 ahead when Ben Chamberlin’s sleight of hand transferred the ball out to young winger Tom Stephens, who scored in the same location.

Lincoln responded with a try of their own, but trailed 12-5 at the break.

And following the re-start, they scored again, this time adding the conversion to draw level.

A sickening clash of heads saw Robinson leave the field for a period.

But the fly half’s kicking and some close forward play through the middle eventually drew a penalty which was drilled to the corner.

The usual catch and drive went awry but possession was retained for Rasen to work the ball towards the line which was only stopped by Jim Calvely intervening illegally to earn himself a 10-minute spell on the side lines.

Despite the numerical advantage, Rasen had to patiently apply pressure before Christian Mills slipped the ball to Dave Starling, who barged to the line beneath the posts.

Robinson added the extra two points and soon after extended Rasen’s lead with a penalty to take them 10 points clear.

Chris Starlings final act as club captain was to lift the County Cup and cap off a good season, with status in Midlands One retained and with the side seeing the progression of some new faces and young talent.