Revitalised sidecar husband and wife return with a bang

Team SaS F2 Sidecar racing husband and wife Jen and Giles Stainton recorded a brace of second places in round five of the EMRA Sidecar Championship at Mallory Park on Sunday.

After taking a much-needed weekend off to recharge their batteries and repair their handlebars, broken at Cadwell, the pair were raring to go.

Qualifying went well and the Staintons were fourth which gave them a second row start to race one.

A bad start left them trailing near the back of the pack, but Giles soon began to make up ground.

They passed other outfits through Edwina’s and again at Shaw’s Hairpin, moving them up into second place which they maintained to the chequered flag.

Starting race two from the front row in second place alongside the pole-setting Ramsdens, they got away to a good start, but King and Deeley got an even better start and passed them at the first corner.

They were also challenged by Jackson and Child, persuading Giles to take a chance and pass King and Deeley at the Devil’s Elbow in the hope of shaking off both outfits.

This worked out well for the couple who maintained their position to finish line for a second runners-up finish.

Jen said: “We improved our personal best lap time marginally by half-a-second and were pleased to find consistency at this pace.

“The weekend was a brilliant one which we will remember for the exciting close racing, brilliant friends and fellow racers.

“Thanks as always to our sponsors Interfuse, MMC Agency, Elite Signs, T&S Motors, and Andrew and Vanessa for their support.”