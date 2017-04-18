Rasen twins land top 10 places at Brands Hatch

Market Rasen farmers Tom and Tim Neave rode well in round two of the National Superstock Championship as both finished in the top 10 at Brands Hatch.

Tom had been on form all weekend and began his race from a second row grid position.

He got away to a good start to take up fourth position on the first lap and moved up to third on lap two.

But he was pushed back by Brad Homes on lap four, entering into a fierce battle for position in a large group of riders.

On lap eight he passed both Jones and Tom Oliver to take up second position, but a lap later Jones pushed him back to third.

He and Jones exchanged positions over the next few laps, but on lap 18 Jones made his move stick and Gilbert followed through, demoting Tom to fourth place where he took the chequered flag.

“I am mega happy with that,” Tom said. “I just couldn’t get the last corner right so was losing loads of time there, but other than that I was really consistent and didn’t get too tired.

“I am glad to get some points on the table. If only I had my 11 points from Donington as well. Roll on Oulton!”

Meanwhile, twin brother Tim started the race from the fifth row and got an amazing start to move right up to 12th on the opening lap and then into the top 10 on lap two.

He passed George Stanley on lap four to move into ninth, and when Aaron Clarke fell at Druids, Tim was promoted to eighth.

He remained in touch with the riders ahead, but couldn’t make a pass and settled for this position at the flag.

“I had a good race,” Tim said. “If I could have got past a couple of riders just ahead I could have been in the top five, but I am happy enough with eighth as it’s something to build on.”