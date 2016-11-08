Rasen sidecar racer targets British Championship for 2017

Giles and Jen Stainton overcame a crash to finish strongly at the Sidecar Bonanza, at Cadwell Park.

The annual event attracted more than 90 outfits of different types and the grids were split into three different classes.

Overnight rain made the track slippery for qualifying which was split into two separate heats.

Jen and Giles picked off a few outfits, but unable to get a clear track had no expectation of a good qualifying time.

Yet they were delighted to qualify in 12th in their heat of 32 outfits and 27th out of 60 machines overall to secure a grid position in the A race.

“To qualify for a place in the A races was beyond our wildest expectations and to us it felt like a British Championship grid,” Jen said.

The husband and wife pairing opted for full wet weather tyres for race one and were quick to settle into their race rhythm.

They enjoyed a great battle with other outfits until they went into Barn Corner too hot and span out.

The incident saw Jen, from Market Rasen, ruled out for the rest of the day with a hand injury.

Jen said: “As the bike came to a standstill I was flipped out and was narrowly avoided by three other outfits.

“I got back in the platform and we completed another two laps before we were black-flagged because I had exited the platform.

“As well as a flesh wound I had some serious swelling on my hand.

“I took some hope from the medic saying that if I could reduce swelling overnight then I may be allowed to race on the Sunday.”

Jen was duly passed fit by the medical team for Sunday and the pair finished race one in 18th.

They spent the final race of the season chasing Hackney/Lowther who they overtook late in the race and held station to finish in a strong 13th position with an improved personal best lap time of 1min 52.3secs.

Next year the pair plan to enter the FSRA British Championship.

Jen added: “We have had an amazing season together and have so many people to thank.”

