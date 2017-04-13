Rasen riders head for Brands Hatch

Market Rasen rider Jason O’Halloran heads to Brands Hatch this weekend for round two of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship.

It’s still early days with the new Honda Racing Fireblade, following two 10th place finishes in round one at Donington Park, but the Australian was feeling much more comfortable on the bike at the end of the second race.

“Race one was a huge learning curve for us, but the boys have been working hard trying to improve the power and engine braking,” he said.

“Although it was the same result in race two it was a positive outcome for us. The bike felt more comfortable and I was able to push. There is a lot more work to do, but I am feeling more confident.”

Saturday brings two free practice sessions at 11.05am and 3.20pm, and there is third free practice on Sunday at 10.45am prior to the three-stage qualifying session at 2.32pm.

A short warm-up at 9.40am on Monday gives the riders a chance to make final preparations for the opening 30-lap race at 1.30pm. The second race is due on track at 4.30pm.

* Meanwhile, Market Rasen farmers Tim and Tom Neave travel to Brands Hatch for round two of the Superstock 600 championship.

Free practice takes place on Friday at 3.30pm and Saturday at 1.35pm ahead of a solitary qualifying session on Sunday at 11.40am.

On Easter Monday the riders have a short warm-up at 9.10am before the 22-lap race at 11.05am.