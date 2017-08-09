Rasen jockley toasts win double thanks to stewards’ enquiries

Market Rasen jockey Duran Fentiman rode to two wins in unusual, but similar, circumstances.

The first came in Scotland at Musselburgh on See Vermont (6/1), trained by Rebecca Bastiman.

The horse finished second behind Our Place in Loure in a five-furlong sprint, but after stewards viewed the finish again they overturned the result and awarded the race to Fentiman’s mount.

Bollin Ted won twice with our local jockey on board in July, but when he was sent of the 6/4 favourite at Beverley he also finished second.

But once again the result was overturned after interference from Druid’s Diamond on the run-in.

Bollin Ted is trained by Tim Easterby at Malton where Fentiman is based.

Beverley is becoming a favourite course for Fentiman and the horse with the earlier win also coming at the Yorkshire track as a 6/1 shot.

Fentiman (30) is a former De Aston School student who developed much of his skills while riding out at Michael Chapman’s Woodlands yard on Willingham Road.

From there he went to John Weymes’ yard where he was a stable jockey for a while before moving to the yard of top trainer Easterby.