Raseb racer Phil Crowe bags Race of the Year top 10 finish

Market Rasen motorcycle racer Phil Crowe reflected on one of his best-ever seasons after enjoying a successful finale to his 2016 campaign.

Crowe rode to fourth and second-place finishes in the Buildbase Mallory Trophy races, and then a fine ninth position in the Race of the Year against some of the best circuit racers in the country.

Crowe qualified in fifth position for the Buildbase Mallory Trophy to start the first event from the second row. He made steady progress throughout to cross the finish line in fourth place.

Later in the day he took to the grid for race two and rode well to take the chequered flag in a fine second position.

Meanwhile, he completed qualifying in eighth position for the prestigious Race of the Year and held his own in a field of high-profile British Superbike riders to cross the finish line in ninth.

Crowe said: “Last weekend was the end to an epic race season with some solid results in the big feature races against the big guns.

“It has probably been our best season to date with constant progression at almost every event and circuit.

“It’s been no mean feat though, with a big injury at the start of the season. The challenge of the new bikes to deal with and set up, and learning how to do that nearly four stone lighter, really threw a spanner in the works.

“But I dug deep and pushed on at times when I lost my motivation and made it happen, putting us in a good position for 2017.”

Crowe pinpointed the Isle of Man TT as a highlight after almost cracking the 126mph lap, as well as the Ulster GP, with a 128mph lap.

He also enjoyed multiple wins and podiums on the short circuits.

“It’s been a massive effort by so many people to make it happen,” he added.

“I would like to thank you all, from friends, my product sponsors and my mechanics, plus of course my financial backers: JCR Racing; Handtrans Haulage, Fleetwood Grab Services, Holbeach Motorcycle Tyres, Shefpack Export Packing, Lee Jackson Air Conditioning, Heritage Inns, Dunlop Tyres, Fuchs Silkolene Oils, Track Titanium, B&C Express.”