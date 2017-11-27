Racecourse gratefully accepts Arthur’s Gift

With a chill wind cutting through a thin crowd, the opening race on Thursday’s card at Market Rasen was appropriately named the Lincs Loos Novices Hurdle.

Gavin Shehan was flushed with success as he won on his mount Dans Le Vent.

This was not without difficulty after a mistake two out when he blundered and lost ground but recovered after the last to get up.

The feature race of the afternoon, however, was the third race on the card, the £25,000 Premier League Betting at 188BET Handicap Hurdle, a Class 2 race over 2mile 4f. The winner was bottom weight Arthur’s Gift, who had 7lb claimer Tom Humphries on board for top Cheltenham-based trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Arthur’s Gift was a 20-length winner at Worcester only nine days previously.

The front two in the market were the winner, sent off at 13/8f, and Psychedelic Rock (6/2).

The duo had clashed at Worcester where the latter claimed the prize.

Here they rivalled again and despite a penalty for the Worcester success Arthur’s Gift saw off his rival this time without too much trouble.

The feature ‘chase’ of the afternoon saw a disappointing field numerically with only five runners going to post.

Acting Lass under Noel Fehily looked the likely winner from the final bend and led from four out.

Despite returning from a nine-month break the mare jumped well enough to see off Bordeaux Bill comfortably enough.

It’s always nice to see a local horse in the field and the Lincs Loos Handicap Hurdle (Class 5) saw local Cadney trainer Nick Kent saddle Picknick Park.

The five-year-old had Tom Broughton up and jumped well enough to finish fourth without ever troubling the winner Morning with Ivan (11/1), who ran very gamely, given she has been off the racecourse well over a year and has had a foal in that time.

The next meeting at Market Rasen is another County Raceday on December 7.