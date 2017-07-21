O’Halloran targets success at Brands

Have your say

After a three-week break it’s back to British Superbike action for Market Rasen racer Jason O’Halloran - who has his sights set on closing in on championship leader Luke Mossey.

The Aussie will travel south to Brands Hatch for round six of the series.

As we reach the halfway stage of the championship, O’Halloran is sitting pretty in fifth place in the rider standings on 115 points - and he wants to improve on that in Kent.

The points are close and a couple of top results could see him move nearer to the championship leader Mossey, who is only 32 points ahead.

O’Halloran has not been idle since the last race at Snetterton.

He has been over to Japan to continue with testing for the Suzuka eight hour race which takes place later in the month.

He said: “We have just completed our three-day test here in Japan and everything has gone pretty good.

“I only did one session on the final day and did a long run averaging 2m 10s, which was pretty good.

“We had really good consistency and even through traffic we managed to hold the 2m 10s.

“Both the team and I are happy with that and we are in good shape for when we come back for the tough Suzuka eight-hour race.

“Now we turn our attention to Brands Hatch.

“I can’t wait to get back to Brands and get racing.

“I will be looking for a couple of steps higher on the podium than Snetterton if all goes to plan.”

The time table for Brands Hatch is: Friday - free practice 1 10.15am, free practice 2 3.15pm; Saturday - free practice 3 10.15am, qualifying 4.02pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.25am, race one 20 laps 1.15pm, race two 20 laps 4.15pm.