O’Halloran ready for his showdown

The three British Superbike races this weekend will decide who is to go through to the end of season showdown which determines who will become the 2017 British Superbike champion - and Market Rasen’s Jason O’Halloran is sitting pretty in fourth place going into the Silverstone races.

But it will only take a mistake or some poor results for O’Halloran for him to drop down the order and out of the top six.

The points are very close, and with 75 points up for grabs at the Northamptonshire circuit not one of the top six is guaranteed a place in the showdown as three riders just below them are still capable of demoting any of the top riders and moving above them.

Last year O’Halloran recorded a sixth and then a fourth place finish at Silverstone.

If he can repeat the form he was showing then he should be ok to go through to the showdown where at the end of the season he is in with a chance of becoming the new champion.

But for now he has to turn his attention to Silverstone where he has three races to contest and will be seeking three podium finishes to secure his position within the top six and to boost his podium credits of which he has just three to date.

The timetable is: Friday - free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.30pm; Saturday - free practice three 9.30am, qualifying 12.05pm, race one (14 laps) 4pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.45am, race two 1.30pm, race three 4.30pm.