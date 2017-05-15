North West 200 blues for Guy Martin

The North West 200 was a non-event for Kirmington rider Guy Martin as the Honda Racing team was withdrawn from racing in the superbike and Superstock classes following a nasty crash involving Martin’s team-mate John McGuinness.

The team withdrew on Saturday as they returned McGuinness’s bike back to team HQ in Louth for analysis.

They will test in Castle Combe before heading to the Isle of Man TT later this month.

Team manager Jonny Twelvetrees said: “Unfortunately John’s incident at Primrose Hill during qualifying has resulted in quite a substantial injury to his right tibia and fibula.

“It is a real blow to John and the team, but he’s got an incredible amount of spirit and is in very good hands with the medical staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

Martin did race the Wilson Craig Honda in the two Supersport races, but finished in a disappointing 23rd both times.