New boat is named

Brigg’s Ancholme Rowing Club have recently purchased a new rowing boat with the help of grants from North Lincolnshire Council and Brigg Town Council.

The boat is a modern, state-of-the-art, coxed four which is suitable for both men and women to row in.

The club have a range of members and encourage both social and competitive rowing.

This boat will allow more members to receive training and enable them to compete in regional and national events.

Rowing is a great sport for general fitness and Ancholme Rowing Club are always looking out for new members - young and old.

To find out more visit www.ancholmerowing.co.uk or the Ancholme Rowing Club Facebook Page.