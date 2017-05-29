Neave twins left frustrated after Donington DNFs

Donington Park DNFs for Rasen twins

The Market Rasen twins headed to the Leicestershire circuit where the National Superstock 600 class was one of the support races to the World Superbike round.

Tom Neave EMN-170529-122052002

Tim qualified in 13th place and was looking forward to his race and confident of a top five result.

But it wasn’t to be as on the approach to Redgate corner on lap two the gearbox hit neutral and he crashed unhurt into the gravel trap.

“I had a problem with the gearbox during qualifying, but thought we had rectified it,” he said.

“Unfortunately it jumped out of gear in the race and that was that.

“I had made my way through to sixth place and was very close to the riders ahead so I was looking at a good result.”

Tom, meanwhile, had been going well during qualifying and started the race from the head of the third row in seventh place.

He got away to a good start and was running in second place on the first lap, but he dropped back to third on lap two, and one lap later his engine seized causing him to retire at turn four.

Tom said: “I am gutted as I really thought I was on for a podium this weekend.

“I had been running at the front through free practice and qualifying and was hoping for a good result.

“Now we have to strip the bike down to see what went wrong and try to get it back up and running so we can go up to Knockhill for a test on Wednesday.”

If all goes well, the twins will travel to Knockhill for a test this week in preparation for the next round of the championship on June 18.