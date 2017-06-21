National Superstock: Tim Neave lands podium finish at Knockhill

Tim Neave rode to a fantastic second place at Knockhill, in Scotland, in the Superstock 600 championship.

Neither Tim or his twin brother Tom had raced at the circuit before, but the Market Rasen riders took to the short and technical track very well. Tom was flying during qualifying and completed the session as fastest rider to secure pole position.

As the race began he got the hole shot and led around the first lap, but dropped back to second for a couple of laps before a broken gear lever dropped him back to fifth and then forced him to retire at the end of the eighth lap.

“I was over the moon with my qualifying result as it’s the first podium position at a track I have never raced,” he said.

“I was encouraged by this and aiming my sights at a podium finish, but it wasn’t to be.”

Tim began the 22-lap race from the third row as eighth quickest and started well, moving through to fourth place, but he was impeded by a crash just ahead and dropped back to seventh on lap two.

The 22-year-old got his head down and overtook his brother on lap eight to take fifth. When one of the leaders retired, Tim was elevated to fourth on lap 10 and he chased and overtook Ryan Watson to move into a podium place.

He was some way behind the two leaders, but was promoted to a superb second place when George Stanley found the gravel on lap 18.

“It was tough starting from eighth, but I got a good start,” he said. “I got tripped up on a few turns at the back of the circuit and dropped back, but I just kept plugging away.

“I thought I was third but then found I was second so I’m chuffed to bits with that.”