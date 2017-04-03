Motorcycling: Rasen rider’s stunning Donington Park charge ends with cruel twist

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave recorded mixed results from the first round of the National Superstock 600 Championship at Donington Park last weekend.

Tim finished the race in a creditable eighth position, while Tom was unfortunate to pull out of fifth place on the last lap with a broken chain.

The 21-year-old twins, in their second season at this high level of competition, were going well in free practice, Tom in third place and Tim fourth.

But qualifying did not go well for Tom as he made a mistake in the damp conditions and slid from his machine, forcing him to sit out the rest of the session and falling down the order to 25th and a ninth row grid position.

Tim, meanwhile, completed the session in seventh to start the race from the head of the third row.

As the 14-lap race got under way, Tim started well and shot through to take second place which he held until lap three when he was pushed back by Dave Todd.

As the pace hotted up, Tim lost ground and finished in a strong eighth place for eight championship points.

Tom shot away at the start to pick up an amazing 15 places on the opening lap and settle into 10th.

By lap three he was up to ninth, then seventh, and at the midway stage of the race was holding fourth position.

He battled with Robert Kennedy and they exchanged places over the next few laps, but on the final lap Tom was forced to retire at the Melbourne Hairpin, yards from the finish line, with a broken chain. A disappointing piece of luck after such a brave ride.

The next round is at Brands Hatch over the Easter weekend of April 14 to 17.