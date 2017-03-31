Motorcycling: Market Rasen twins look to raise bar in National Superstock

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave are busy preparing for a further assault on the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship following their relative success last season.

Having learned a lot from their first foray into the highly competitive series, the 21-year-old twins are keen to build and begin to edge their way towards podium finishes and race wins.

Tom Neave EMN-170327-160448002

With a pair of brand new Kawasaki machines beneath them, Tim and Tom took part in the official British Superbike test last week where, despite the inclement weather, they recorded some respectable lap times to finish the day within the top five.

Tim said: “The weather was against everyone on Wednesday at Donington. We had blustery cold wind and heavy rain for most of the day, but we did manage to get out on track for a while and refresh our memory of the circuit layout in preparation for the first round of the championship.

“We have found a good wet weather set-up if it should rain, but it would be nice to be dry and a bit warmer.”

The provisional timetable is – Friday: first free practice 9am; second free practice 1.50pm. Saturday: qualifying 10.15am. Sunday: morning warm-up 9am; 14-lap race 12.35pm.