Motorcycling: Market Rasen twins face technical Oulton test

Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave travel to Cheshire this weekend for round three of the National Superstock 600 championship at Oulton Park.

The 21-year-old brothers rode well at Brands Hatch, with Tom taking fourth place and Tim eighth in the second round.

Having spent last season learning their trade in the series they have set their stall out to record top finishes to the races this year and both are hopeful of taking the title.

They have upped their game this year and are running towards the front of the field.

Oulton Park is a technical, undulating circuit and the twins will be hoping they can conquer it.

Provisional timetable:-

Saturday: Free practice one 9am; free practice two 1pm

Sunday: Qualifying 2pm

Monday: Warm-up 9.55am; Race 14 laps 12.35pm