Motorcycling: Market Rasen twins cap good debut Superstock season

The final round of the Superstock 600 Championship didn’t quite go to plan for Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave last weekend.

Tom had qualified well and set off from the third row at the start of the 12-lap race.

Tom Neave finished the Superstock campaign inside the top 20 EMN-161017-155243002

He quickly made up ground to fifth on the opening lap and was holding seventh in a large group of riders, all challenging for position on lap six when the red flag brought proceedings to a halt.

The race was re-run over just six laps, but Tom was slid off at the final corner of the first lap and his was race over.

Meanwhile, Tim had started the race from the seventh row and was running in 17th when the race was stopped.

At the restart he got away well and was up to 12th on the first lap and began to mix it among a group of riders with positions exchanged several times.

On the penultimate lap he moved up to 10th, but was pushed back to cross the finish line in 11th and pick up five championship points.

Tom completed his first season in 19th overall, while Tim was just behind in 22nd; a good first season at this high level and something to build on for next season.