Martin looking for success at the NW200

With the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT races just around the corner, track time has been crucial for Kirmington’s Guy Martin.

Last week he took part in a final test at Castle Combe in preparation for the Northern Ireland North West 200 races.

Working closely with the Dunlop tyre manufacturer throughout the Castle Combe test, Martin and his Honda teammate John McGuinness have been testing different tyre compounds and getting used to the new features on the all-new Fireblade in order to fine-tune settings prior to the first practice session.

The 2017 International North West 200 begins torday and runs until Saturday on the 8.970-mile course, which forms a triangle between the Northern Irish coastal towns of Coleraine, Portush and Portstewart, and is considered one of the world’s fastest road races.

Martin commented: “Well, we’re learning! At the moment it’s a lot of learning.

“The team likes to test at Castle Combe, which is bumpy, but you don’t know what you’re up against until you get out into a race environment.

“Don’t get me wrong, we need to test and it’s helpful, but nothing compares to racing.

“It’s good to be back racing, there’s a lot to do for me and also for the new Fireblade, it’s a machine I tell you, but we do have some work to do and I love the challenge of getting it right.

“When I came back it was to give the roads the best shot on a Honda on Dunlops, so this is what we’re doing.

“We’re all working together and it’s down to me and the lads, listening to each other and putting it all together.

“I am looking forward to the North West 200 and seeing what we can do on the Fireblade out there and also taking the dog for a walk on the beach.”