Market Rasen twins target top five finish as finale draws near

Market Rasen twin brothers Tim and Tom Neave returned for their second visit of the season to Oulton Park to contest the penultimate round of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship last weekend.

Tom came home in ninth, two places ahead of Tim, and now holds sixth in the rider standings on 100 points, while Tim is right behind him on 97.

The weather affected the racing once again with wet free practice, but sunny and dry conditions for qualifying.

Tim suffered a couple of crashes in free practice and qualifying, but did secure a fifth row start to the race, while Tom completed qualifying in fourth place to start from the second row.

But the weather changed again as the riders formed the grid with a wet race declared.

Tom briefly held seventh place for a while before dropping back into the clutches of Kevin Keyes and Milo Ward who both passed him in the early laps. By lap three Tom was holding ninth and maintained this to the chequered flag.

Meanwhile Tim got a good start to the 12-lap affair and moved up into 13th place on the opening lap.

But he was pushed back to 15th on lap two in the slippery conditions and had it all to do again.

By lap seven he had regained 13th position and on lap 10 he passed George Stanley before making a move up to 11th place by passing Louis Valleley.

Although only 0.2secs adrift of Daniel Drayton, he was unable to make a pass and had to be content with 11th at the flag.

A good result from both riders in the last round could move them both into the top five; their aim at the beginning of the season.

The final round is at Brands Hatch on October 15.