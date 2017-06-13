Market Rasen twins set for Knockhill race debut

Tim and Tom Neave head north of the border to Knockhill for the next round of the Superstock 600 championship this weekend.

The Market Rasen twins will be hoping for some good results on their debut at the Scottish circuit.

Last year the 22-year-olds didn’t make the journey north, and with this in mind, headed off to Knockhill last week for an extra day of practice to learn their way around the track.

Tim said: “We both really like the circuit and can’t wait to get back up there for the race.

“It’s a nice little circuit and it’s like riding a little go kart track. There will be some very tight racing on it.”

The are two free practice sessions on Friday at 9am and 2pm, followed by qualifying on Saturday from 11.55am.

Sunday brings a warm-up at 9.03am before the 22-lap race at 11.15am.