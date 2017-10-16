Market Rasen twins end history-making season on a high

Tim and Tom Neave rounded off their season in the Pirelli Superstock 600 Championship with two solid results in the final round on Sunday.

Tom secured second place to finish the season in fifth place on 123 points, while his twin brother was ninth at Brands Hatch and seventh in the final standings on 107.

Tom celebrates his fourth podium finish of the championship EMN-171016-091307002

Tom completed qualifying in fifth and began his final race from the second row, getting away to a good start to lie third on the first lap.

He held station until the halfway stage of the 12-lap affair when he was demoted to fourth by eventual race winner Ryan Vickers.

With three laps remaining Tom overtook Dan Stamper and on the final lap made it past Brad Jones and Jordan Gilbert to secure second place.

He finished within touching distance of Vickers, but ran out of time and crossed the line in second just 0.2secs adrift.

Meanwhile his brother started the race from the third row and held 10th place through the first six laps.

Tim was homing in on Kevin Keyes, and finally caught and passed him on lap seven to secure ninth position.

He continued to make progress, but was too far away from the rider ahead to make a pass and came home in ninth place.

The Market Rasen twins have had a good season, twice making history with a one-two finish at Snetterton and Cadwell.

They both graced the podium, Tom with three wins and a second place and Tim with three second places.