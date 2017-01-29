Market Rasen tae kwon-do students on top form

Martial artists brought home a host of trophies from a competition in South Yorkshire last weekend.

Students from Louth and Brookenby Yom Chi Taekwondo Club took part in a full contact sparring and pattern competition at Barnsley Metrodome, hosted by Ulitmate TKD.

The students are now looking forward to their next competition.

The club is open to new students from the age of 6 years and upwards.

It meets at Brookenby Community Centre on Wednesdays from 6pm to 7.30pm, at Cordeaux Academy, in Louth, on Wednesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm, and Ayscough Hall, in Louth, on Sundays between 10.30am and 11.30am.

For more details, contact Ian on 07969 597289.