Market Rasen’s Neave twins take step back at Oulton Park

There was disappointment for Market Rasen twins Tim and Tom Neave in the latest round of the Superstock 600 Championship at Oulton Park.

After completing the race in a solid eighth place, Tim was excluded from the results on a technicality, while Tom was only able to finish the race in 11th place in difficult weather conditions.

The 21-year-old farmers qualified well, Tom in seventh place and Tim eighth and they lined up on the grid side by side on the third row.

The weather threw up some massive problems for the riders as the track was wet from earlier rain showers, but was beginning to dry.

The majority of the riders opted for full wets, including both Tim and Tom, with the track still wet in some places and damp in others.

As the race got under way Tom got away well and moved up into fifth place, but his progress was short-lived as he began to slip back when the track began to dry and his tyre started to break up.

By lap 11 of 14 he was down in 13th but managed to bring the bike home safely in that position.

But two riders, one being his brother, were excluded from the results and Tom was elevated to 11th and awarded five championship points.

Tim didn’t enjoy the best of starts and completed the first lap in 10th place.

But by the midway stage of the race he began to make up places and finished in a creditable eighth position only for his Kawasaki to fail a post-race check on a technicality.

The next race for the twins will be at Donington Park when the Superstock 600 class will be one of the support races to the World Superbike event on Sunday, May 28.