Market Rasen riders set for super-fast Snetterton

Tim and Tom Neave travel to Norfolk this weekend for the next round of their National Superstock 600 championship.

The Market Rasen riders will compete in a race at the 2.9-mile super-fast Snetterton circuit.

Following a superb second place at Knockhill last week, Tim will be seeking another podium finish to move further up the rider standings, while Tom will be hoping for a trouble-free run after the disappointment of a non-finish in Scotland.

The 22-year-old twins are looking forward to the challenge of claiming the elusive double podium.

“My gear lever came loose on lap two and completely fell off a few laps later so I had no choice but to retire,” Tom said.

“I was absolutely gutted as I felt I had the chance of taking the win, and with Tom finishing second it could have been a double podium for us.”

The weekend begins with free practice at 9am and 1.25pm on Friday followed by the solitary qualifying session on Saturday at 12.15pm to set the grid for Sunday’s race.

A final warm-up on Sunday at 9.10am gives riders a final chance to check all is well with man and machine ahead of the 12-lap race at 11.20am.