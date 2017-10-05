Market Rasen riders prepare for championship finale at Assen

Market Rasen riders Tim and Tom Neave entered the British Supersport races at Assen to gain experience ahead of their Superstock championship finale this weekend.

Tom completed the two races in 12th and 13th place, while his twin brother Tim finished in 15th and 12th.

Tim was riding a Smiths Triumph bike as a one-off ride to see how he got on with the faster machine and was pleasantly surprised at how it handled. The Triumph has a bigger engine capacity and was ineligible for points in the main class of the Supersport race, while Tom rode his usual Kawasaki Stock 600 bike which is standard and down on power compared to the rest of the grid.

The weather disrupted qualifying as heavy rain fell for most of Saturday, but both riders did well, Tim earning a fifth row start and Tom just behind on the sixth row for the sprint race on Saturday.

Tim finished on the Smiths Triumph in 15th place, for first in his class, while Tom finished the 10-lap affair in 12th place on his Stock 600cc bike.

The weather took a change for the better on Sunday and a dry track made for faster racing in the feature race.

With both riders starting from the sixth row. Tim was beaten back to 20th on the first lap, but fought his way through to finish in 12th, again first in his class.

Tom completed the first lap in 16th and was embroiled in a battle for position throughout the 15 laps, crossing the line in 13th, just behind Tim, but because his brother was in a different class, he was awarded four points for 12th place.

The final race of their usual championship is at Brands Hatch on Sunday.