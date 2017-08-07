Market Rasen rider Tim Neave injures shoulder in Thruxton crash

The Neave twins had an eventful time at Thruxton with Tom suffering a crash while Tim raced to a top 10 finish.

The Market Rasen rider finished ninth in round eight of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship at the Hampshire track.

Qualifying was a fiasco with rain falling within four laps and the riders returned to the pits to change tyres and when the session ended Tom was ninth and Tim 15th.

Starting from the third row, Tom got away well, but in the scramble on the run towards Seagrove he suffered a massive tank slapper and was thrown from the bike, slamming into the barrier and damaging his shoulder.

He was soon up on his feet, but after five more laps the safety car was brought out to allow Tom to be transported to the medical centre for treatment.

Tom said: “I thought I would save it, but I went onto the grass and that was that. I hit the barrier and hurt my shoulder.

“When I got to the medical centre it was discovered I had dislocated my shoulder and the medics kindly manipulated it back into place.

“I’m still in a lot of pain as there is some ligament damage and it will take a while to heal.

“I hope to be fit for Cadwell, I will be gutted if I cannot ride at my home track, but let’s see what a couple of weeks’ rest does for me.”

Tim also got away to a good start and was up to 11th on the first lap and then overtook Aaron Clifford one lap later.

By lap four he passed Ben Luxton to move into ninth place, but his progress was halted when the safety car slowed the action.

When racing resumed Tim got very close to Ryan Vickers, but was unable to make a pass.

He was also troubled by Bradley Perie who was right on his back wheel, but on the final lap Tim was able to shake him off and crossed the finish line just 0.4secs ahead to secure seven championship points.

Tim has leapfrogged above his brother into sixth place in the rider standings on 72 points, while Tom is four points back in seventh.

The next round is at Cadwell on August 20.